One Of Accused Convicted In Murder Of Mexican Journalist Javier Valdez: Official
Faizan Hashmi 46 minutes ago Wed 09th June 2021 | 09:50 AM
Mexico City, June 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :One of the men accused of murdering Mexican journalist Javier Valdez, an AFP contributor, in May 2017 was found guilty on Tuesday, the prosecutor's office announced.
The judge "issued a conviction against Juan Francisco 'P' for his criminal responsibility as a material co-perpetrator in the murder" of Valdez, the prosecution said in a statement.