One of accused convicted in murder of Mexican journalist Javier Valdez: official

Mexico City, June 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :One of the men accused of murdering Mexican journalist Javier Valdez, an AFP contributor, in May 2017 was found guilty on Tuesday, the prosecutor's office announced.

The judge "issued a conviction against Juan Francisco 'P' for his criminal responsibility as a material co-perpetrator in the murder" of Valdez, the prosecution said in a statement.