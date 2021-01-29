UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

One Of Bulgaria's Oldest Doctors Keeps Up Virus Fight

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 29th January 2021 | 10:50 AM

One of Bulgaria's oldest doctors keeps up virus fight

Dupnitsa, Bulgaria, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :Infectious disease specialist Dr Maria Bogoeva was ready to hang up her scrubs and retire from her post in a small provincial hospital in western Bulgaria when the coronavirus pandemic struck.

A year later, the 82-year-old is still on the Covid-19 frontline despite her age, one of the oldest doctors known to still be practising in the whole country.

She is one of a legion of older medics battling "the horror" of the virus in Bulgaria's overstretched healthcare system.

"My age? I don't feel it. I want to work. If I see that I am no longer useful, I'll bow out," the energetic doctor tells AFP.

She sports ruby red dyed hair, jewellery and a determined look -- she looks after her appearance despite "the daily stress".

"Just because I work in a hospital, doesn't mean that I neglect myself," she smiles.

The European Union's poorest member state suffers from a severe shortage of medical staff as young medical graduates emigrate to the West in search of better career opportunities.

So Bogoeva feels she has little choice but to stay at the bedside of her Covid-19 patients in the municipal hospital in Dupnitsa, some 60 kilometres (40 miles) southwest of the capital Sofia.

To sit at home doing nothing in good health at a time when patients need her expertise the most is simply "unthinkable", she says.

"Was I supposed to let people die? The hospital had no other infection disease specialist, and this amid a healthcare crisis," the doctor explains in a sober voice.

Many other elderly doctors across Bulgaria have made the same choice over the past year, some at the cost of their own lives.

Bogoeva's other colleague at the Dupnitsa hospital infectious ward, another elderly doctor but 15 years younger, feared for her health and retired after the first wave of the virus.

But the octogenarian says she is not afraid to stay on, dressed in a simple surgical mask and a blue overcoat that gets disinfected once in a while.

"They forbid me to approach the patients," the doctor says, standing at the door of a ward.

She determines the right treatment to administer based on patient data collected by the rest of the hospital personnel.

"I probably have some natural immunity. I've lived through so many infections during my life," she says, adding that she feels "no need to panic" about the virus.

Even so, she says there is something "inexplicable" about this virus, and she has seen the devastation it can wreak first-hand.

She shudders at the memory of "the horror of November", when she says she saw "more patients die than during my whole career." "The people in their sixties, we could not save them," she says.

The hospital was overwhelmed, there were patients "waiting in the hallways", Bogoeva recalls.

"The ambulances, the family doctors were begging us (to admit more patients) but we were over capacity." She is appreciative of the current respite, with only six patients in her ward, because she knows it will not last long.

A new wave caused by virus variants "is certainly coming," she says, adding firmly: "Well, we will fight it." In the small town of Dupnitsa, she and other medical workers dealing with the virus encounter fear more often than admiration.

"People avoid us, they look at us as if we are extraterrestrials," she says with bitterness.

In such moments, Bogoeva relies on her family's support, even if from afar.

Her son lives in the United States along with her two grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Her husband meanwhile has moved to Sofia until the situation calms down.

"So if I get infected, I will not harm anyone," she sighs.

Related Topics

Shortage Sports Immunity European Union Doctor Young Sofia Same Bulgaria United States November Post Family From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Ruby Textile Mills Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Jan 29, 2021 in Pakistan

39 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Improving quality of digital life is key to reinfo ..

12 hours ago

UN Chief Says 2021 Must Be Year to Put World Back ..

10 hours ago

Saudi Arabia Plans to Sell Shares of Aramco to Boo ..

10 hours ago

Number of Ukrainians Willing to Participate in Pro ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.