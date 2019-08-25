UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'One Of The Best I've Seen': Guardiola Salutes Sublime Silva

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 25th August 2019 | 11:00 PM

'One of the best I've seen': Guardiola salutes sublime Silva

Bournemouth, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2019 ) :Pep Guardiola hailed David Silva as "one of the best players" he has ever seen after the Spanish midfielder inspired Manchester City's 3-1 win at Bournemouth on Sunday.

City captain Silva was involved in all three goals as the champions clinched their second Premier League win of the season.

The 33-year-old's assists for Sergio Aguero and Raheem Sterling underlined how much he will be missed when he leaves City at the end of the campaign.

City boss Guardiola was quick to salute Silva's masterclass on his 400th appearance for the club.

"He played incredibly well. David in this kind of game - with a defence so deep and with such few spaces - is so good," Guardiola said.

"He's one of the best players I've ever seen." Sterling's clinical strike took the City winger to six goals in four appearances this term and Guardiola praised the 24-year-old's latest crucial contribution.

"We didn't create so many chances today, but Raheem is still scoring goals, which is good for us," he said.

City had to ride their luck at times as Ederson made several fines saves for the visitors before they wrapped up a win that took them to second place -- two points behind leaders Liverpool.

"It was a tough game, we knew it would be. We have seven points. We should have nine, but it's OK," Guardiola said.

Related Topics

Liverpool David Bournemouth Sunday All Best Manchester City Premier League Lucky Cement Limited

Recent Stories

FAB rejects Qatar&#039;s financial regulatory auth ..

3 hours ago

UAE Embassy in Mexico hosts annual investment even ..

3 hours ago

UAE-Saudi Capacity Building Programme begins in Ri ..

3 hours ago

ADGM admits 4th RegLab cohort

3 hours ago

60 international diplomats receive training at Emi ..

4 hours ago

Sheikh Khalifa extends invitation to Kazakh Presid ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.