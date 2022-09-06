One of two Canada mass stabbing suspects found dead: police

Ottawa, Sept 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :One of two brothers who were the target of a massive manhunt after allegedly carrying out a stabbing spree that left 10 dead and 18 wounded has been found dead, police said Monday.

Federal police Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore told a news conference that Damien Sanderson's "body was located outdoors in a heavily grassed area in proximity to a house that was being examined" by authorities in the James Smith Cree Nation, an Indigenous community, with "visible injuries." His brother Myles Sanderson remains at large, she added. "He may have also sustained injuries, but this is not confirmed.

" She said the public should remain vigilant as he may seek medical attention, and consider him armed and dangerous.

"We can't say for sure how Damien came to be deceased," Blackmore said, adding that he "could potentially" have been killed by his brother.

His exact cause of death will be determined by the Saskatchewan coroner's office, which has yet to set a date and time for the examination.

Canadian police launched a massive manhunt for the pair on Sunday following stabbings in the remote James Smith Cree Nation Indigenous community and the town of Weldon in Saskatchewan province in western Canada.