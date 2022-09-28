UrduPoint.com

'One Or Two Weeks' Before Nord Stream Leaks Can Be Inspected: Denmark

Published September 28, 2022

'One or two weeks' before Nord Stream leaks can be inspected: Denmark

Copenhagen, Sept 28 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :It could take up to two weeks before the unexplained gas leaks on the Nord Stream pipelines in the Baltic Sea can be inspected, the Danish defence minister said Wednesday.

Due to the pressure inside the pipes and the amount of gas leaking "the reality is that it can easily take one or two weeks for the area to calm down enough to actually see what has happened," Defence Minister Morten Bodskov told reporters on the sidelines of a meeting with NATO's secretary general in Brussels.

"It is a very large blast that has taken place, therefore it will take time before we can get down there", the minister said.

The pipes are at a depth of 80 metres (262 feet).

On Tuesday, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said authorities considered the leaks, which emerged on Monday, to be the result of "deliberate acts".

"We are not talking about an accident", she said.

The European Union has promised "a robust and united response," to the "sabotage".

