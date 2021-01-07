UrduPoint.com
One Person Shot, Wounded Inside US Capitol

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 08:20 AM

One person shot, wounded inside US Capitol

Washington, Jan 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :A person was shot and wounded Wednesday inside the US Capitol amid chaotic scenes in Washington as supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the building in anger over his election defeat.

"One shooting victim was transported from the Capitol," a person attached to an emergency response unit told AFP, adding that there were "other injuries" in the chaotic protests and that the situation remained fluid.

The Washington Post reported that police said the victim was a white female shot in the shoulder, and CNN said she was in critical condition at a local hospital.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

