One Positive Case In Latest Round Of Premier League Testing
Wed 10th June 2020
London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :Just one positive case was recorded from the Premier League's latest round of coronavirus testing of players and staff with a week to go before the season restarts.
"The Premier League can today confirm that on Monday 8 June and Tuesday 9 June, 1,213 players and club staff were tested for COVID-19.
Of these, one has tested positive," the league said in a statement.
The identity of the individual and club was not revealed.
Testing will continue on a twice-weekly basis to ensure the season, which was suspended in March because of the pandemic, can be completed.
The English top-flight will resume on June 17 as Sheffield United travel to Aston Villa and Manchester City host Arsenal.