One positive case in latest round of Premier League testing

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :Just one positive case was recorded from the Premier League's latest round of coronavirus testing of players and staff with a week to go before the season restarts.

"The Premier League can today confirm that on Monday 8 June and Tuesday 9 June, 1,213 players and club staff were tested for COVID-19.

Of these, one has tested positive," the league said in a statement.

The identity of the individual and club was not revealed.

Testing will continue on a twice-weekly basis to ensure the season, which was suspended in March because of the pandemic, can be completed.

The English top-flight will resume on June 17 as Sheffield United travel to Aston Villa and Manchester City host Arsenal.