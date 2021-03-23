UrduPoint.com
One Quarter Of EU Jobs Protected By SURE Instrument: Report

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 23rd March 2021 | 05:20 PM

BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2021 ) :-- In 2020, one quarter of workers in the European Union (EU) saw their jobs protected by SURE, the EU's 100-billion-euro instrument designed to protect jobs and income affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, the European Commission said in its first report on SURE on Monday.

This translates into 25 million to 30 million people working in 1.5 million to 2.5 million companies that were affected by the pandemic across the 18 EU member states that benefited from SURE, according to the report.

"The SURE initiative has proven its value by keeping people in jobs and businesses afloat during the crisis... As we move towards the recovery, we will continue with measures to support a job-rich recovery and provide active support for workers and labor markets," said European Commission Executive Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis.

The instrument helped the EU member states save an estimated 5.8 billion Euros (6.9 billion U.S. Dollars) by borrowing this sum from the EU rather than on the markets, according to the report.

Of the 100 billion euros granted to SURE, 90 percent have already been allocated, allowing EU firms to make adjustments to the "new normal," retain their workers and continue their production.

"SURE has been adopted and implemented in a very short time allowing the member states to react swiftly to the crisis. ... The different short-time work models member states put into place with the financial support of SURE have also preserved skills in companies, which will be needed for a strong recovery," commented European Commissioner for Jobs and Social Rights Nicolas Schmit.

Designed to cushion the economic repercussions of COVID-19 related lockdowns and shutdowns, the instrument has proved successful, allowing the bloc to transition towards recovery more easily, the report said.

SURE was proposed in April last year by the Commission, adopted by the EU heads of state in May, and made available in September. Under SURE, EU member states can borrow money at a preferential rate to preserve employment in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.

