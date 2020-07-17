One small Texas hospital pushed to the limit by COVID

Richmond, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :Bed-ridden patients are treated in the congested corridors of the Oakbend Medical Center, a small hospital in Texas where a rapid increase in coronavirus cases threatens to overwhelm staff.

Emergency cases are normally guaranteed immediate care at the hospital outside Houston but, with a limited capacity of 16 beds in the ward, the influx of COVID-19 victims has forced it to use ingenuity to cope.

"Right now, under the COVID crisis, unfortunately we're having to hold patients 24, 48 hours... until a bed space opens up," Bill Hamlyn, director of emergency critical care, told AFP.

Houston has emerged as a national hotspot of infections in recent weeks as the United States flounders in its efforts to control the virus and case numbers rocket to record highs.

Wearing a hairnet, two masks -- one on top of the other -- and sometimes a plastic visor, the caregivers busily administer first aid to newly admitted patients in the corridors.

Near a bed placed against a wall, an ultraviolet lamp sterilizes the air.

A nurse in a blue protective gown pulls on a second pair of gloves before moving one patient out of the "COVID holding room," whose door is made of white tarpaulin sealed with zippers.

On Wednesday, four of the 16 beds in the Oakbend Medical Center's emergency unit, located on the ground floor of the building, were for COVID-19 patients.

The hospital has also started a home oxygen service for patients whose condition is stable, with support provided by daily videoconferencing to a "COVID buddy" health professional.

"This is one of the ways we try to keep patients out of the hospital and maximize our space," said Hamlyn.

Since the first peak of the outbreak in the spring, hospitals across the US have reported being overwhelmed. Often, this is because the extra intake of coronavirus patients, even if it has been relatively small, has taken up all their spare capacity.