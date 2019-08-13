UrduPoint.com
One Stabbed In Central Sydney Street Attack

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 13th August 2019 | 10:40 AM

One stabbed in central Sydney street attack

Sydney, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2019 ) :Australian police arrested a man who stabbed a woman and chased several others in central Sydney Tuesday before being pinned down by members of the public, eyewitnesses told AFP.

Megan Hayley said a man with a large kitchen knife chased several people though a busy office district and "five or six others were chasing him behind, trying to stop him, they caught him and restrained him" with chairs and a plastic crate.

Images broadcast by Australian media showed the man jumping on the roof of a car brandishing a knife shouting "Allahu Akbar" and "shoot me".

Police said the man had been detained and the woman was in a "stable" condition.

