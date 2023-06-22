Open Menu

One Still Missing After Paris Building Blast Injured 50

Faizan Hashmi Published June 22, 2023 | 03:40 PM

One still missing after Paris building blast injured 50

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :One person was still missing on Thursday after a blast ripped through a building in central Paris, while six others were in critical condition receiving urgent treatment in hospital as rescuers sifted through wreckage.

Prosecutors said around 50 people were injured in the explosion and building collapse on the Rue Saint Jacques street, potentially caused by a gas leak.

"Among the two people who were being sought in the rubble, it turned out that one had already been admitted to hospital," the prosecutor's office said.

"The search continues for the second," it added, cautioning: "These figures could still change." The blast occurred on Wednesday afternoon in the city's fifth arrondissement, close to the Luxembourg Gardens and at the edge of the Latin Quarter, a top tourism area in the French capital.

"It was terrible. I thought it was an earthquake. Everything shook," Violeta Garesteaw, a caretaker in a nearby building, told AFP on Thursday after sweeping up glass in the courtyard.

"A lot of windows were broken. We've had to put up plastic sheets because it's raining," she said.

The shockwave knocked out windows up to 400 metres (440 yards) away.

It sparked a major fire that caused the building -- housing a private fashion school called the Paris American academy -- to collapse.

According to the mother of one of the students, writing on the school's Facebook account, the classrooms were empty at the time because students were attending a Paris Fashion Week show.

"The toll could have been higher," Paris deputy mayor Emmanuel Gregoire told FranceInfo radio.

Some 70 fire engines and 270 firefighters battled the blaze before it was contained.

On Thursday, the security cordon had been reduced, allowing journalists and gawkers closer to the heap of rubble in front of the structure, just opposite the Val-de-Grace military hospital.

A single fire hose was still sporadically spraying the remains of the building, while some of the nearby shops had reopened.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Earthquake Facebook Paris Luxembourg Gas Top Housing

Recent Stories

SC seven-member bench resumes hearing on trial of ..

SC seven-member bench resumes hearing on trial of civilians in military courts a ..

19 minutes ago
 Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain pardons prisoners ahead of ..

Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain pardons prisoners ahead of Eid Al Adha

48 minutes ago
 UAE President receives Iran’s Foreign Minister

UAE President receives Iran’s Foreign Minister

1 hour ago
 ‘Cause for optimism on raising ambition at COP28 ..

‘Cause for optimism on raising ambition at COP28’: Finland’s Climate Envoy

2 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz in Paris to participate in 'New Global ..

PM Shehbaz in Paris to participate in 'New Global Financing Pact Summit'

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 June 2023

6 hours ago
Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 22 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 22 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

6 hours ago
 realme Soars 29 Places in the Top 50 Kantar BrandZ ..

Realme Soars 29 Places in the Top 50 Kantar BrandZ Chinese Global Brand Builders ..

16 hours ago
 Rescuers cling to hope in race to find Titanic sub ..

Rescuers cling to hope in race to find Titanic sub

16 hours ago
 Nearly 40 migrants feared dead off Spain's Canarie ..

Nearly 40 migrants feared dead off Spain's Canaries

16 hours ago
 Naval Chief lauds officers, men for HADR operatio ..

Naval Chief lauds officers, men for HADR operations during cyclone, floods

16 hours ago
 China-Pakistan to jointly introduce more high-yiel ..

China-Pakistan to jointly introduce more high-yielding crop varieties in Pakista ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous