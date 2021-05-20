UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

One Suspect Dead After Shoot-out, High-speed Chase Near Amsterdam: Police

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 52 seconds ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 09:20 AM

One suspect dead after shoot-out, high-speed chase near Amsterdam: police

The Hague, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :A suspected armed robber died and seven others were arrested Wednesday following spectacular firefights with dozens of Dutch police officers who chased them along roads and across a meadow near Amsterdam, police said.

The drama began in the afternoon when armed hooded men dressed in black allegedly opened fire at a vehicle transporting goods from or near a precious metals business north of the Dutch capital.

Police said the suspects then fled in at least two vehicles toward the small village of Broek in Waterland, with dozens of police officers wearing armoured vests in hot pursuit.

Several Dutch media said the vehicle contained gold or diamonds worth up to 50 million Euros.

"It's a situation that does not happen every year," a police spokesman said during a press conference.

Video from witnesses shared on Dutch media showed a car smash into a garden behind a home and the suspects, dressed in black and wearing balaclavas, jump out and head to a neighbouring meadow.

The images also showed helicopters hovering overhead as the suspects and police exchanged fire into the start of the evening.

Smoke rose into the dark skies from a car that was ablaze.

A police spokesman confirmed that the officers had used their firearms.

The police said that two suspects were wounded, including one who died, though it was not clear whether he had been shot by a policeman.

None of the witnesses were hurt in the firefights, the mayor of Amsterdam said.

Related Topics

Fire Police Business Vehicles Vehicle Car Died Amsterdam Gold Media From Million

Recent Stories

Biden Says US Must Demonstrate Leadership in Arcti ..

9 hours ago

Lavrov Arrived in Reykjavik, Will Meet Blinken Soo ..

9 hours ago

US Waives Nord Stream 2 Related Sanctions Due to N ..

9 hours ago

Belgium Rescues 49 UK-Bound Vietnamese Migrants - ..

9 hours ago

Bernal tightens grip on Giro d'Italia as Schmid wi ..

9 hours ago

CIA head constable arrested over corruption

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.