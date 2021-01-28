UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

One Third Of Africa Will Be Vaccinated This Year: WHO

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 28th January 2021 | 07:30 PM

One third of Africa will be vaccinated this year: WHO

Johannesburg, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :Africa can expect to see at least 30 percent of its population immunised against coronavirus by the end of 2021, the World Health Organization said Thursday, as vaccines begin trickling into the continent.

It is estimated Africa will need 1.5 billion vaccine doses to immunise 60 percent of its 1.3 billion inhabitants, the threshold for herd immunity against Covid-19.

But the continent has fallen behind in the global vaccine scramble, as wealthier nations have been accused of bulk-buying excess doses directly from manufacturers.

Most African countries are relying on the World Health Organization (WHO) and the African Union (AU) to shoulder at least part of their innoculation campaigns -- providing vaccines and helping to finance their roll out.

WHO Africa's immunisation coordinator Richard Mihigo said the WHO-backed Covax vaccine sharing facility and the AU's African Vaccine Acquisition Task Team (AVATT) would jointly deliver enough doses to vaccinate between 30 to 35 percent of the continent's population this year.

"Given the latest developments within the Covax facility, there is a very good prospect that the objective to supply 600 million doses by the end of 2021 will definitely be reached," Mihigo told a virtual press briefing.

The Covax vaccines will cover at least 20 percent of the population, with the rest "complemented" by AVATT, he added.

While the AU has so far secured 270 million doses through AVATT, Mihigo warned "some of those may not become available soon" and that the initiative could "realistically" only expect to reach between 10 and 15 percent of the continent in 2021.

The bulk of Covax and AVATT provisions will be shots of Oxford/AstraZeneca's vaccine, followed by a few million Pfizer-BioNTech jabs.

Mihigo said the WHO was exploring "additional candidates", with particularly high hopes for Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine.

Related Topics

Africa World Immunity May From Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

First flight from Bahrain arrives in Abu Dhabi mar ..

21 minutes ago

Expo 2020 Dubai to host FIDE World Chess Champions ..

21 minutes ago

DEWA social outreach campaign on accessible servic ..

21 minutes ago

Virgin Hyperloop unveils passenger experience visi ..

51 minutes ago

MoCCAE explores leveraging innovation to implement ..

51 minutes ago

Hussain Nawaz takes jibe at Imran Khan over TI’s ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.