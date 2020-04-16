One-third of French aircraft carrier sailors test positive for coronavirus: ministry

- Home
Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 12:10 AM
Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :About a third of the nearly 2,000 sailors who were aboard France's aircraft carrier and support craft when a coronavirus outbreak occurred at sea have since tested positive for the virus, the defence ministry said Wednesday.
With two-thirds of test results in, 668 sailors from the Charles-de-Gaulle and escort vessels in its battle group are confirmed to have the virus, it said.