UrduPoint.com

One-third Unlikely To Vote For Australian Gov't In Upcoming Election: Poll

Umer Jamshaid Published February 22, 2022 | 03:00 PM

One-third unlikely to vote for Australian gov't in upcoming election: poll

CANBERRA, Feb. 22 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :One-third of Australians are less likely to vote for the Australian government over its handling of the coronavirus pandemic and health funding, a poll showed on Tuesday.

According to a new Essential poll published on Tuesday, which was commissioned by peak health body the Australian Medical Association (AMA), 34 percent of voters said they were less likely to vote for the governing Coalition at the upcoming general election because of its record on health issues.

Omar Khorshid, the president of the AMA, said the poll "put the political parties on notice that public hospital funding is resonating as a vote-changer with the Australian electorate." "The distressing picture we are getting of our hospital funding crisis should be a warning shot to all politicians that they need to pledge they'll fix public hospital funding if elected," he told the Guardian Australia.

The government in October rejected a unified call from the health ministers of all eight states and territories to boost hospital funding to help the system cope with the "unrelenting strain" of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Essential poll found the Opposition Labor party leads the Coalition 49-45 on a two-party preferred basis, with six percent of respondents undecided.

Labor leader Anthony Albanese has not committed to the AMA's proposed 50-50 funding hospital model between Federal and state governments but has promised the party will "always be better" on health than the Coalition.

Australia on Tuesday reported more than 20,000 new COVID infections and 37 deaths -- 14 each in New South Wales and Victoria, five in Queensland, three in South Australia and one in the Northern Territory.

Related Topics

Australia Vote Victoria Wales October All From Government Election 2018 Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sheikh Rashid says no-trust-motion of opposition ..

Sheikh Rashid says no-trust-motion of opposition will face defeat

25 minutes ago
 COAS pays tribute to supreme sacrifices of martyrs

COAS pays tribute to supreme sacrifices of martyrs

2 hours ago
 Pakistan doesn't want to become part of any bloc: ..

Pakistan doesn't want to become part of any bloc: PM

2 hours ago
 Cummins, Warner to miss limited-overs matches duri ..

Cummins, Warner to miss limited-overs matches during Pakistan tour

2 hours ago
 ALookInside vivo’sTokyo Research and Development ..

ALookInside vivo’sTokyo Research and Development Center

3 hours ago
 Pre-order theNext-Level Power of realme 9i in Paki ..

Pre-order theNext-Level Power of realme 9i in Pakistan

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>