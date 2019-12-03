One Turkish soldier killed by mortar fire by Syrian Kurdish fighters: ministry

Istanbul, Dec 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2019 ) :One soldier was killed in Turkish-held areas in Syria on Monday after mortar fire by Kurdish forces, the defence ministry said.

"One of our heroic comrades was seriously injured after mortar fire ...

launched by members of the terrorist organisation," the ministry said, referring to the Syrian Kurdish forces deemed as a terror group by Ankara.

The Turkish army responded in self-defence, it added.

The ministry would not say the precise location of the Turkish soldier at the time of the attack.