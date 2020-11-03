One USFK family member tests positive for new coronavirus

SEOUL, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :A dependent of an American service member stationed in South Korea tested positive for the new coronavirus, the U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) said Tuesday.

The family member, who resides in the central city of Pyeongtaek, some 70 kilometers south of Seoul, was confirmed to have been infected during a routine screening at a hospital inside Camp Humphreys, located in the same city, and was immediately taken to isolation, according to the U.

S. military.

The service member, who is stationed at the Pyeongtaek camp, has tested negative, it added.

"Contact tracing is ongoing, and USFK medical teams are actively ensuring that all known Camp Humphreys facilities visited by the dependent are thoroughly cleaned," USFK said in a statement.

The latest cases brought the total number of USFK-related infections to 278, most of whom tested positive upon their arrival here.