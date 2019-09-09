UrduPoint.com
One Week After Dorian, Bahamians Struggle Amid The Ruins

Mon 09th September 2019 | 08:40 AM

One week after Dorian, Bahamians struggle amid the ruins

Nassau, Bahamas, Sept 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2019 ) :One week after Hurricane Dorian devastated the Bahamas, residents struggled amid the ruins Sunday, with many forced to seek refuge far from their shattered homes as the death toll from the top-intensity storm hit 43 in the islands.

The storm, now classified as a post-tropical cyclone, was expected to move soon into the North Atlantic after cutting a destructive swath through the Bahamas, up the US east coast and to eastern Canada.

In the Bahamas, people were still scrambling for shelter, with the lucky evacuees beginning to reunite with loved ones but the fate of uncounted others still in doubt.

Prime Minister Hubert Minnis warned the death toll -- 35 so far in the Abaco Islands and eight in Grand Bahama -- was likely to climb "significantly." A loosely coordinated armada of passenger planes, helicopters and both private and government boats and ships -- including redirected cruise liners -- converged in the Bahamas on the horribly battered Abacos to help with evacuations, both to Nassau and to the US mainland.

Tropic Ocean Airways said it planned to fly supplies to hard-hit Marsh Harbour from Florida and bring out some 220 people to Nassau on a Delta Air Lines jet.

On Saturday, a cruise ship carrying 1,400 people docked in Riviera Beach, Florida, CNN reported. All had documents to enter the United States.

The Coast Guard said all Bahamian ports had now reopened. As of Sunday morning, it had five cutters providing support and five MH-60 Jayhawk helicopters taking part in search and rescue operations. It said 308 people had been rescued.

Many of those still waiting to leave Marsh Harbour are Haitian workers. The area where they lived -- The Mudd -- was almost completely wiped out by Dorian.

Haitians who have arrived in Nassau have accused the government of prioritizing native-born Bahamians for evacuation from Marsh Harbour over Haitian nationals.

