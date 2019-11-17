UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

One Year After Arrest, Ghosn Seeks To Throw Out Case Against Him

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 17th November 2019 | 08:50 AM

One year after arrest, Ghosn seeks to throw out case against him

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2019 ) :One year ago, the sudden arrest at a Tokyo airport of Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn, one of the world's best-known and respected tycoons, sent shockwaves through the business world.

After 130 days languishing in a Japanese detention centre, Ghosn is now out on bail and vigorously proclaiming his innocence, seeking to have his case declared null and void -- even if legal experts and his own defence deem his chances unlikely.

The 65-year-old Brazil-born executive faces charges of deferring part of his salary until after his retirement and concealing this from shareholders, as well as syphoning off millions in Nissan cash for his own purposes.

Ghosn denies every charge and has accused prosecutors and even Japanese government officials of colluding in a "plot" with Nissan to find a way to destroy him, fearful he was seeking to merge the firm with France's Renault.

His defence team filed a motion on October 24 to throw out the case given what they allege is illegal activity by Nissan and the prosecution -- including seizing his wife's phone and searching private homes.

But even his own defence lawyer Takashi Takano is doubtful of success, telling AFP: "There are no precedents and Japanese courts are very reluctant to accept this type of argument."Yasuyuki Takai, a former head of the special prosecutors' bureau in Tokyo, agreed: "This motion has zero chance of succeeding.""The real goal of the lawyers is to get an acquittal. This motion can only serve to calm down the accused and to say publicly that the prosecutors and Nissan did terrible things," Takai told AFP.

Related Topics

World Business Lawyers France Wife Tokyo October From Government Nissan Renault Million Airport

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed visits Mohammed Atiq Al Falahi

9 hours ago

UAE hosts first tripartite meeting with Cyprus and ..

10 hours ago

US Will Extend Respite for China's Huawei to Coope ..

10 hours ago

EPD holds meeting with Brick-Kiln Association

10 hours ago

Lahore High Court allows Nawaz Sharif to travel ab ..

10 hours ago

Curfew in IOK, a bigger tragedy of century: Chief ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.