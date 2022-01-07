UrduPoint.com

One Year On, Trump Backers Recall 'incredible' Capitol Siege

Faizan Hashmi Published January 07, 2022 | 02:00 AM

One year on, Trump backers recall 'incredible' Capitol siege

Washington, Jan 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2022 ) :One year ago to the day, they descended upon Washington in the thousands, gathering to protest the result of a presidential election they claim was rigged.

The US Capitol came under attack, leaving the country wounded.

As President Joe Biden delivered a speech assailing Donald Trump for the mayhem, people who participated in the events of January 6, 2021 gave AFP their accounts of a day that shocked the world.

- Republican recalls 'euphoria' - "January 6 was incredible," says Samson Racioppi, a 40-year-old Republican Party stalwart who rented several buses to drive people to Washington from his home state of Massachusetts.

The day began with outgoing Republican president Trump addressing a sea of supporters waving "Trump 2020" flags in the biting cold near the White House.

Trump fired up the crowd with a defiant speech, repeating his false claims that he won the November election over Democrat Joe Biden.

"I remember the actual feeling of that day of euphoria," said Jim Wood, a military veteran who came to Washington from New Hampshire. "Seeing all the people." Before Trump finished speaking, Wood, who is in his 60s, headed towards the Capitol, where Congress was certifying Biden's election victory.

Thousands of others did the same and an enormous crowd quickly assembled around the brilliant white dome of the Capitol building.

- 'Let's go!' as crowd surges - "Then all of a sudden, you heard, I guess, from my remembrance, screams of, you know, 'Let's go, let's go, let's go,'" said Glen Montfalcone, who also came to Washington from Massachusetts.

"And then kind of anarchy started happening," Montfalcone added.

"People were pushing, pushing, pushing. 'Go go, forge forward, forge forward,'" he said. "And so we all did, we all forged forward and just started entering into the area, and then up the stairs." All three men insist they did not enter the Capitol itself. They could be risking prison if they admitted they did.

Hundreds did swarm the building, however, including a tattooed, half-naked man wearing horns and a fur hat.

One protester was shot dead by police.

The world watched live, aghast, as the citadel of American democracy came under assault.

Wood said the televised images he saw broadcast the next day at breakfast were "demonizing" and that the vast majority of the protesters remained outside the Capitol.

During the next few months, two competing narratives would arise.

Trump supporters claim it was a peaceful protest against a "stolen" election.

Police officers who fought with the mob, Democratic lawmakers and even some Republicans called it "terrorism." - FBI at the door - In the wake of January 6, law enforcement launched a nationwide sweep for participants in the assault on the Capitol.

Montfalcone has had FBI agents turn up at his door. Several friends have been arrested.

At his law school, students unsuccessfully attempted to have Racioppi thrown out.

In Washington, a House of Representatives committee is investigating what has been described as an insurrection or a coup attempt.

The January 6 participants reject this characterization of the day.

On the contrary, Racioppi says proudly, "this is something I'm going to tell my grandkids about." He remains convinced, like many Republicans, that the 2020 election was "stolen" from Trump, despite the absence of any credible evidence this occurred.

Likewise Wood, an Air Force mechanic who spent years working on B-52 bombers, insists the election was fraudulent.

Of Biden, he says, "I don't consider him the president of the United States." Racioppi said January 6 was just a skirmish in an ongoing conflict.

"We're looking at it as if it's a war, right?" he said. "We're going to cause as much political damage to the left and the people who support tyranny as possible."Would he do it again?"Of course I would do it again," he said.

Related Topics

Election Dead Attack Protest World Police Washington Democracy White House Trump Man Same United States January November Congress FBI 2020 All From

Recent Stories

CSTO Secretary General Says Peacekeepers' Presence ..

CSTO Secretary General Says Peacekeepers' Presence in Kazakhstan Depends on Situ ..

1 hour ago
 Govt saves billions after introducing modern techn ..

Govt saves billions after introducing modern technology in construction of roads ..

1 hour ago
 India's settler-colonialism a grave threat to Kash ..

India's settler-colonialism a grave threat to Kashmiris' existence: Speakers

1 hour ago
 Russia's Zakharova Comments on Borrell's Statement ..

Russia's Zakharova Comments on Borrell's Statement on CSTO Assistance to Kazakhs ..

1 hour ago
 Kazakhstan's Crisis Years in Making, People Long D ..

Kazakhstan's Crisis Years in Making, People Long Discontent With Gov't Policies ..

1 hour ago
 US Senior Diplomat Speaks With European Allies Ahe ..

US Senior Diplomat Speaks With European Allies Ahead of Russia Security Talks- S ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.