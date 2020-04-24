UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Online Art, Craft Classes From April 26

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 24th April 2020 | 02:10 PM

Online Art, Craft classes from April 26

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020 ) :Theater Wally has arranged an online art and craft series from 26 April to provide an opportunity to be creative and useful during lockdown.

The series titled "Origami workshop" is interesting and beneficial for adults and children alike.

                                                                                   It will not only help develop eye and hand co-ordination, sequencing skills, maths reasoning, spatial skills and memory, but also increases one's attention span and tolerance, an organizer of Threatre Wally said.

He said that everyone can be a part of their workshops simply by logging in to Zoom from any corner of the world.

All you need for this ancient form of Japanese art is; a piece of paper and time, he said.

Don't let quarantine limit you, learn new skills with us at Theatre Wallay, and emerge a more creative person when this ends, he stated.

Related Topics

World April From

Recent Stories

1 in 2 Pakistanis claim to have heard the entire c ..

18 minutes ago

Want to Spend Quality Time with Your Loved Ones? H ..

20 minutes ago

US reports almost 50,000 COVID-19 deaths and 866,6 ..

31 minutes ago

Hamza Shehbaz approaches SC for bail in NAB cases

33 minutes ago

Banks will observe hours from 10:00 am to 4:00 dur ..

46 minutes ago

Utility Store Workers announce countrywide strike ..

58 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.