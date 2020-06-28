Online classes in Fashion, Textile, interior designing starts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2020 ) :Hunerkada, College of Arts started an online classes session in Fashion,Textile, interior designing to explore creative skills from Sunday (June 28).

The classes will also offer drawing, graphic designing and painting to indulge in fantastic world of Art. According to an official, there will be different online workshops also.

He said they will offer three months short course, 6 months short course and 1 year diploma too.

He said that the well known artist instructor AR Awais Saeed would teach his skills to students. He said that do not let your skills deteriorate, join his online classes and resume your learning. He said that Art and creativity are great assets in times like these, art gives us hope and challenges us to do better. "Don't let your inner artist be locked in, this is the time to polish those skills and continue your progress",he stated.