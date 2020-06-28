UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Online Classes In Fashion, Textile, Interior Designing Starts

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 28th June 2020 | 01:00 PM

Online classes in Fashion, Textile, interior designing starts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2020 ) :Hunerkada, College of Arts started an online classes session in Fashion,Textile, interior designing to explore creative skills from Sunday (June 28).

The classes will also offer drawing, graphic designing and painting to indulge in fantastic world of Art.                       According to an official, there will be different online workshops also.

He said they will offer three months short course, 6 months short course and 1 year diploma too.

  He said that the well known artist instructor AR Awais Saeed would teach his skills to students.  He said that do not let your skills deteriorate, join his online classes and resume your learning.            He said that  Art and creativity are great assets in times like these, art gives us hope and challenges us to do better.                                                          "Don't let your inner artist be locked in, this is the time to polish those skills and continue your progress",he stated.

Related Topics

World Progress June Sunday Textile From

Recent Stories

Emirates adds seven more cities to its list of pas ..

1 hour ago

OFID approves US$243m to support developing countr ..

3 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jun 28, 2020 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

During UAE Governmentâ€™s regular media briefing o ..

11 hours ago

Muslim Council of Elders pledges its support to Al ..

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.