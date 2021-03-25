UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Online Exhibition On Anti-poverty Achievements Of China, Uzbekistan Opens In Tashkent

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 18 minutes ago Thu 25th March 2021 | 03:40 PM

Online exhibition on anti-poverty achievements of China, Uzbekistan opens in Tashkent

TASHKENT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) :A virtual exhibition on the anti-poverty achievements made by China and Uzbekistan has opened here to share Chinese experience in eradicating poverty.

The main goal of the exhibition, which is themed "Striving for a Better Life -- Achievements of China and Uzbekistan in Poverty Reduction," is to promote cooperation between the two countries in the fight against poverty, organizers of the event said Wednesday during the opening ceremony.

Chinese Ambassador to Uzbekistan Jiang Yan said that any country striving for development and prosperity must address the problem of poverty, adding that China, as one of the world's most populous countries, has done a great job in reducing poverty and thus achieving historic achievements.

China and Uzbekistan are comprehensive strategic partners in the fight against poverty, Jiang said, emphasizing that China is ready to exchange its practice of passing the "path of poverty eradication" with Uzbekistan and make joint efforts to achieve the common prosperity and well-being of the two peoples.

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has described poverty reduction in the country as a state political task in 2020, according to Ilkhom Norkulov, Uzbek first deputy minister of economic development and poverty reduction.Recalling that the two countries have cooperated and exchanged experience in poverty reduction, with several teleconferences relevant to the theme held, Norkulov said "this exhibition brings together the long-term successful experience of China and the first steps of Uzbekistan in reducing poverty."Hong Tianyun, deputy head of China's national administration for rural vitalization, the country's competent authority for poverty reduction, said "China is actively exchanging its useful experience with foreign partners, and highly appreciates the enormous efforts made by the Uzbek side to reduce poverty amid negative consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic."

Related Topics

World Exchange China Job Uzbekistan 2020 Event Share

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid receives calls from GCC leader ..

13 minutes ago

UAE announces 2,043 new COVID-19 cases, 2,200 reco ..

43 minutes ago

Malaysian Diplomat Hopes For More Military Coopera ..

21 minutes ago

Tree plantation vital to keep atmosphere pollution ..

22 minutes ago

S.Africa's top court hears bid to jail 'cynical' Z ..

22 minutes ago

Suez Canal 'temporarily suspending navigation': au ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.