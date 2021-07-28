UrduPoint.com
Online Expo Boosts Trade Among RCEP Members

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 04:50 PM

Online expo boosts trade among RCEP members

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) --:An online expo aimed at boosting trade between the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) member nations opened its doors Wednesday.

More than 2,000 enterprises have registered to participate in the 2021 RCEP Members International Trade Digital Expo, which is sponsored by the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade.

About 20,000 professional buyers from RCEP member states are expected to visit the expo or negotiate online.

The expo covers various industries, including intelligent manufacturing, new energy and services trade. It will end on Aug. 6.

