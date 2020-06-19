UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Online Pablo Picasso Auction Raises Almost £5 Million

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 19th June 2020 | 01:40 AM

Online Pablo Picasso auction raises almost £5 million

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :An online auction of almost 200 works spanning the career of world famous Spanish artist Pablo Picasso fetched almost five million pounds, London auctioneers Sotheby's said on Friday.

It was the first auction organised by Sotheby's since the UK partially lifted its coronavirus lockdown rules in the first half of May.

The 10-day World of Picasso sale ending Thursday included 60 works from the private collection of the artist's granddaughter Marina Picasso.

Some 188 works together totalled 4,832,125 Pounds or $6,128,101 with 92 percent of lots sold and 83 percent of those "selling for prices above their high estimates," Sotheby's said in a statement.

The highest selling item was a 1950 vase - "Grand Vase aux Femmes Nues" - which sold for 435,000 pounds (482,000 Euros, $540,000), said Sotheby's.

Another notable sale was a palette used by Picasso, which sold for more than 56,000 pounds despite having a maximum sale estimate of just 6,000 pounds.

There were 39 bids for the palette, which the artist used in June 1961.

Pastels, ceramics and silver plates were among the other items for sale.

Picasso, who died in France in 1973 aged 91, was one of the most influential artists of the twentieth century and was one of the founders of the Cubist movement.

Related Topics

Century World France Died Sale London United Kingdom May June Silver From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Cooperation, solidarity underline key element in t ..

1 minute ago

UAE Consulate in Melbourne hosts remote meeting to ..

16 minutes ago

President issues federal decree promoting Jamal Al ..

46 minutes ago

Fitch lowers its outlook on India's economy to neg ..

27 minutes ago

Sharifs have many skeletons in cupboard: Aslam Iqb ..

27 minutes ago

Azerbaijan reinstates strict lockdown as virus cas ..

28 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.