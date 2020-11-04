UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Online Performances To Celebrate China-Italy Ties

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 12:10 PM

Online performances to celebrate China-Italy ties

BEIJING, Nov 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :Online performances will be held Friday to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Italy.

Renowned artists from the two countries will virtually come together to showcase a medley of performances, including a piano concert, dramatics and ballet dance.

Against the backdrop of the global fight against COVID-19, the two sides hope that the event will bring positivity into people's lives and convey wishes for a better future between China and Italy, the organizers said.

The performances will be streamed at online platforms of both countries starting 7:30 p.m Friday (Beijing Time), according to the organizers.

Related Topics

China Beijing Italy Event From P

Recent Stories

Trump accuses democrats of steeling Elections 2020

29 minutes ago

Chairman of Presidency of Bosnia arrives in Islama ..

44 minutes ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 47.25 million

1 hour ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 4 November 2020

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

A balanced, stable oil market is a prerequisite fo ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.