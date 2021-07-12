Online registration of summer courses starts at NCA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :Online registration of summer courses of fine arts has started at National College of Arts (NCA) on Monday.

An announcement issued here on Monday informed that the six weeks summer semester will commence from August 2 to September 10.

Interested students were asked to click on the link https://nca.edu.pk/form/registration-summer-semester.docx to register prior to July 26.

The registration form, duly filled, must be emailed using College ID to the exam@nca.edu.pk for NCA Lahore students and exam.pindi@nca.edu.pk for NCA Rawalpindi students with a CC to the administrative focal person of the concerned department.