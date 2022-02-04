Online submission of entries in full swing in Art contest on "Ozone2Climate"

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2022 ) :The online submission of artwork in Art contest organized by Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) in collaboration with Ministry of Climate Change (MOCC) and National Ozone Unit (NOU) for Asia Pacific Regional Ozone2Climate were in full swing.

The participants can upload their work online by filling out the form on the website: www.ozone2climate.org.

According to NOU, any people in the South Asia, Southeast Asia and the Pacific Island Countries Networks are eligible to participate. Parental consent is required for participants aged under 15 years. The eligibility for an individual or group of participants with the age 15 years or younger as of 16 September 2021 (the World Ozone Day). Parental consent is required in this category when submitting application and artwork.

In General category for an individual or group of participants with the age older than 15 years as of 16 September 2021 (the World Ozone Day).

The contests are open to an individual or group of participants with nationality of or residing in the South Asia, Southeast Asia and the Pacific Island Countries Networks of the Compliance Assistance Programme.

Eligibility of applicants and youth category will be proven through national ID/passport when selected as the winners at the national level for entry to the regional level contest. Organizing Committee, judges, and their respective family members are not eligible to participate. Female applicants are especially encouraged to participate in the contest.

For group of participants, the category (youth or general) will be determined based on the highest age of the group members. If selected as winner/runner up at the regional contest, a certificate & plaque/trophy will be given to each member of the group.