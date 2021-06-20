UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Online Winter Olympics Exhibition Ties Beijing And New York

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 9 minutes ago Sun 20th June 2021 | 01:20 PM

Online Winter Olympics exhibition ties Beijing and New York

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2021 ) :-- An online exhibition was unveiled recently to promote the 2022 Winter Olympics under the auspices of the China National Tourist Office of New York and the New York State Olympic Regional Development Authority.

Named: "From Lake Placid to Beijing, 2022 Winter Olympics Exhibition," the virtual exhibition highlights the Olympic connection between Beijing and New York's Lake Placid.

The website features a number of old photos as well as interviews with insiders.

The Chinese Winter Olympics delegation made its debut at the 1980 Winter Olympics, which was hosted in Lake Placid.

The 2022 Winter Olympics will make Beijing the first city in history to host both the Summer Olympics and Winter Olympics, and the year 2022 also will mark the 90th anniversary of the 1932 Winter Olympics in Lake Placid, according to the website.

Paul Wylie, director of sport for Olympic Regional Development Authority in Lake Placid, says it's important to keep reinvesting in Olympic facilities after the conclusion of the Olympic Games.

"I warmly welcome the American people to enjoy the Beijing Winter Olympics, experience Chinese culture, and come to China to watch the Games," said Lin Kuang, director of the China National Tourist Office in New York.

Related Topics

China Beijing New York Olympics From

Recent Stories

Mufti Aziz who was accused of sexually assaulting ..

13 minutes ago

World Refugee Day is being observed today

38 minutes ago

Knowledge Platform launches Exam Prep Master for s ..

38 minutes ago

Dubai Airports to reopen DXB’s Terminal 1 and Co ..

2 hours ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 178.08 million

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jun 20, 2021 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.