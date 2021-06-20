Online Winter Olympics exhibition ties Beijing and New York

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2021 ) :-- An online exhibition was unveiled recently to promote the 2022 Winter Olympics under the auspices of the China National Tourist Office of New York and the New York State Olympic Regional Development Authority.

Named: "From Lake Placid to Beijing, 2022 Winter Olympics Exhibition," the virtual exhibition highlights the Olympic connection between Beijing and New York's Lake Placid.

The website features a number of old photos as well as interviews with insiders.

The Chinese Winter Olympics delegation made its debut at the 1980 Winter Olympics, which was hosted in Lake Placid.

The 2022 Winter Olympics will make Beijing the first city in history to host both the Summer Olympics and Winter Olympics, and the year 2022 also will mark the 90th anniversary of the 1932 Winter Olympics in Lake Placid, according to the website.

Paul Wylie, director of sport for Olympic Regional Development Authority in Lake Placid, says it's important to keep reinvesting in Olympic facilities after the conclusion of the Olympic Games.

"I warmly welcome the American people to enjoy the Beijing Winter Olympics, experience Chinese culture, and come to China to watch the Games," said Lin Kuang, director of the China National Tourist Office in New York.