Only 3 EU destinations cut; overflying allowed; 4-day ops allowed to bring stranded passengers: PIA source

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :The national flag carrier Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Tuesday said it had been allowed overflying over the European Air Space, besides getting a four-day breather to operate flights for the stranded Pakistanis.

A late night announcement said PIA's three destinations, including Oslo, Milan and Paris, would be effected by the ban by the European Union Air Safety (EASA), however no restriction had been placed on overflying, an official source told APP.

The PIA would be filing an appeal next week and would try to sort out the issue within the shortest possible time, he the source said.

Earlier, the PIA said the European Union Air Safety had temporarily suspended its authorization to operate to the EU member states for a period of six months, effective July 1, 2020, with the right to appeal against the decision.

A PIA spokesman, in a statement, said the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) was subsequently discontinuing its flights to the Europe temporarily and that all passengers booked on its flights to the European sectors would have the option to either extend their bookings for a later date or get full refunds.

He said the PIA was in contact with EASA to allay their concerns and to take necessary corrective measures along with filing the appeal against the decision.

"The PIA sincerely hopes that through relevant and swift actions taken by the Government of Pakistan and PIA management, earliest possible lifting of this suspension can be expected," the spokesman added.\867