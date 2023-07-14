Ons Jabeur, the Tunisian battling her way into tennis history

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Tunis, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2023 ) :Ons Jabeur hopes Saturday's Wimbledon final will be a game-changer: at the third time of asking she is bidding to become the first African or Arab woman to win a Grand Slam singles title.

The 28-year-old Tunisian takes on Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic, hoping to go one better than last year when Elena Rybakina beat her in the final at the All England Club.

Jabeur continues to push the limits, despite a sometimes difficult period following a series of injuries.

A national hero at home in Tunisia, the world number six has had a tough run to reach the final at Wimbledon, but she will emerge on court as the favourite against the unseeded Vondrousova.

Her rise to the top ranks of women's world tennis was not the easiest.

Born in 1994 in Ksar Hellal, the youngest of four siblings began her career as a child on hotel tennis courts in the resort town of Hammam Sousse at the age of three.

By the time she was 10, she told her mother that one day she would "drink a coffee at Roland Garros", home of the French Open, according to her first coach, Nabil Mlika.

"And so she did. It's magical," he told AFP.

At the age of 12, she joined a sports academy in the capital Tunis.

In 2011, in the middle of the Tunisian "Arab Spring" revolution, Jabeur won the Roland Garros junior tournament at the age of 16.

Ons Jabeur was well on her way.