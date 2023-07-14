Open Menu

Ons Jabeur, The Tunisian Battling Her Way Into Tennis History

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 14, 2023 | 08:10 PM

Ons Jabeur, the Tunisian battling her way into tennis history

Tunis, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2023 ) :Ons Jabeur hopes Saturday's Wimbledon final will be a game-changer: at the third time of asking she is bidding to become the first African or Arab woman to win a Grand Slam singles title.

The 28-year-old Tunisian takes on Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic, hoping to go one better than last year when Elena Rybakina beat her in the final at the All England Club.

Jabeur continues to push the limits, despite a sometimes difficult period following a series of injuries.

A national hero at home in Tunisia, the world number six has had a tough run to reach the final at Wimbledon, but she will emerge on court as the favourite against the unseeded Vondrousova.

Her rise to the top ranks of women's world tennis was not the easiest.

Born in 1994 in Ksar Hellal, the youngest of four siblings began her career as a child on hotel tennis courts in the resort town of Hammam Sousse at the age of three.

By the time she was 10, she told her mother that one day she would "drink a coffee at Roland Garros", home of the French Open, according to her first coach, Nabil Mlika.

"And so she did. It's magical," he told AFP.

At the age of 12, she joined a sports academy in the capital Tunis.

In 2011, in the middle of the Tunisian "Arab Spring" revolution, Jabeur won the Roland Garros junior tournament at the age of 16.

Ons Jabeur was well on her way.

Related Topics

Tennis World Sports Hotel Sousse Tunis Tunisia Czech Republic Women All Top Coach Arab Court Wimbledon

Recent Stories

NEPRA set to increase power tariff by Rs4.96 per u ..

NEPRA set to increase power tariff by Rs4.96 per unit

1 hour ago
 Sharjah&#039;s Health Promotion Department conclud ..

Sharjah&#039;s Health Promotion Department concludes &#039;Suhbati 2023&#039;

1 hour ago
 House of Wisdom&#039;s 2023 Summer Camp receives p ..

House of Wisdom&#039;s 2023 Summer Camp receives participants

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Ruler condole King of Bahrain over passing ..

Sharjah Ruler condole King of Bahrain over passing of Rashid bin Sabah bin Humoo ..

1 hour ago
 Dubai Land Department, Dubai Development Authority ..

Dubai Land Department, Dubai Development Authority ink MoU to fulfil emirate&#03 ..

2 hours ago
 Zhob, Sui terrorist attacks’ martyrs laid to res ..

Zhob, Sui terrorist attacks’ martyrs laid to rest with full military honours

2 hours ago
UAE Muay Thai Open Championships kicks off with 73 ..

UAE Muay Thai Open Championships kicks off with 73 bouts

2 hours ago
 Aima Baig's ‘Funkari’ becomes internet sensati ..

Aima Baig's ‘Funkari’ becomes internet sensation

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders condole King of Bahrain over passing o ..

UAE leaders condole King of Bahrain over passing of Rashid bin Sabah bin Humood

2 hours ago
 Saud Shakeel gears up for his first away Test

Saud Shakeel gears up for his first away Test

3 hours ago

ACC Men’s emerging teams Asia Cup 2023: Dahani’s five-wicket haul leads Paki ..

3 hours ago
 Dubai Customs and Japanese Consulate discuss ways ..

Dubai Customs and Japanese Consulate discuss ways to enhance cooperation and tra ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous