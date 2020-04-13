OPEC, allies agree to oil production cuts: Kuwait oil minister

Vienna, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2020 ) :Top oil-producing countries agreed Sunday to cut output aimed at boosting plummeting oil prices due to the coronavirus crisis and a Russia-Saudi price war.

"We announce completing the historical agreement to cut production by nearly 10 million barrels per day by OPEC+ members starting May 1," Kuweit Oil Minister Khaled al-Fadhel wrote on Twitter.