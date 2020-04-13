UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OPEC, Allies Agree To Oil Production Cuts: Kuwait Oil Minister

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 13th April 2020 | 12:00 AM

OPEC, allies agree to oil production cuts: Kuwait oil minister

Vienna, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2020 ) :Top oil-producing countries agreed Sunday to cut output aimed at boosting plummeting oil prices due to the coronavirus crisis and a Russia-Saudi price war.

"We announce completing the historical agreement to cut production by nearly 10 million barrels per day by OPEC+ members starting May 1," Kuweit Oil Minister Khaled al-Fadhel wrote on Twitter.

Related Topics

Twitter Oil Price May Sunday Agreement Top Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE continuing to limit spread of coronavirus: RAK ..

21 minutes ago

Sharjah Media City to provide media training to Al ..

1 hour ago

Salem bin Abdul Rahman opens drive-through screeni ..

2 hours ago

UAE stocks gain AED16 bn Sunday

2 hours ago

UAE blocks 1,688 websites for posting fraud, illeg ..

2 hours ago

Ammar Al Nuaimi inaugurates drive-through coronavi ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.