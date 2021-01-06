UrduPoint.com
OPEC Allows Russia, Kazakhstan To Raise Output In February, March

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 06th January 2021 | 03:30 PM

OPEC allows Russia, Kazakhstan to raise output in February, March

MOSCOW, Jan 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and non-bloc producers agreed on Wednesday to allow Russia and Kazakhstan to slightly raise oil output in the next two months.

In accordance with a deal published by the OPEC, Russia will increase its output by 65,000 barrels per day (bpd) from the January level to 9,184,000 bpd in February and by another 65,000 bpd to 9,249,000 bpd in March.

Kazakhstan will boost its production by 10,000 bpd to 1,427,000 bpd in February and by another 10,000 bpd to 1,437,000 bpd in March.

All the remaining participants in the OPEC+ mechanism will keep their output unchanged from January.The OPEC+ has introduced caps on production to stabilize global oil prices.

