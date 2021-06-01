UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OPEC And Allies Set For Another Crude Output Increase

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 08:10 AM

OPEC and allies set for another crude output increase

London, June 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :The OPEC group of oil-producing countries and its allies look set to boost production further when they meet Tuesday, as pandemic-hit demand for crude recovers.

The OPEC+ alliance, consisting of 23 countries, implemented sharp output cuts to support prices after the coronavirus pandemic crushed the global economy last year.

But since early May the cartel has started implementing more generous production increases as oil prices have recovered and the health situation improves in developed economies.

Currently the production roadmap for OPEC+ members consists of a series of increases between May and July adding up to some 1.2 million barrels per day (bpd).

On the agenda at Tuesday's meeting, expected to start at 1100 GMT, will be whether this can be extended into August.

"OPEC+ currently finds itself in a very favourable situation," said Eugen Weinberg of Commerzbank.

Among OPEC's allies, Russia has been pushing for faster rises in output but traditional OPEC kingpin Saudi Arabia supports a much more cautious note, pointing to the surge of coronavirus infections in parts of Asia.

"As always, the key flashpoint is likely to be tensions between Russia and Saudi Arabia," said Matthew Weller, global head of market research at forex.com.

- Vicious Indian third wave - "Russia will undoubtedly push for a more rapid increase in production to support its economy, whereas Saudi Arabia is expected to favour the more conservative path agreed upon last month," Weller said.

Riyadh could point to how markets have been shaken by a vicious third wave of the virus that has swept through India, the world's third-biggest consumer of crude after the US and China.

Several other Asian countries have also had to adopt virus-related restrictions, representing a brake on demand.

OPEC has remained optimistic in its predictions for 2021, expecting demand to reach 96.5 million bpd, an increase of six million on 2020 levels.

This, combined with OPEC's previous policy of production restraints, means analysts expect the market to tighten sufficiently by August for demand to start outstripping supply.

This has been reflected in recent movements in crude prices, which have climbed back to pre-pandemic levels.

Related Topics

India World Russia China Oil Alliance Saudi Arabia May July August 2020 Market Asia Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Liquid assets up to AED486.58 bn in Q1&#039;21:Cen ..

6 hours ago

UAE reaffirms support for all regional, internatio ..

7 hours ago

Emirates restarts flights to Venice, ups services ..

8 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Prime Minister of Pakistan revi ..

9 hours ago

Violations of anti-money laundering procedures may ..

9 hours ago

UAE, Luxembourg explore cooperation opportunities ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.