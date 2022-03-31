OPEC and Russia-led allies set to resist oil output pressure

(@FahadShabbir)

Vienna, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2022 ) :The OPEC group of oil producing countries and its Russia-led allies were expected Thursday to again ignore Western pressure to significantly boost production as the Ukraine conflict has rocked prices.

The 13 members of the Saudi-led Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and 10 countries spearheaded by Russia will likely back a modest increase of 400,000 barrels per day for May, the same amount as in previous months.

Officials began a technical meeting on Thursday that will be followed by a ministerial video conference before an announcement is made, according to a source close to the organization.

"The signals suggest no deviation from the plan in recent months," said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management.

The United States has urged OPEC+, as the alliance is known, to boost production as high energy prices have contributed to soaring inflation across the world, which has threatened to severely derail the recovery from the Covid pandemic.

Crude prices have spiked over fears of a major supply shortfall after Moscow invaded Ukraine on February 24. Russia is the world's second biggest exporter of oil after Saudi Arabia.

The international benchmark contract, Brent North Sea crude, flirted with a record high in early March as it soared to almost $140 per barrel.

It has retreated since then on hopes that Moscow and Kyiv could agree on a ceasefire, which would ease concerns over Russian supplies. Covid lockdowns in China have also weighed on prices as the country is the world's top crude consumer.

The recent fall in prices has made it "even less likely" that OPEC+ will decide to step up production, said Carsten Fritsch, analyst at Commerzbank.