OPEC+ approves planned oil output rises, no decision on August

London, June 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :The OPEC group of oil producers and its allies agreed at a meeting on Tuesday to maintain previously agreed output increases until July.

The alliance said in a statement that it had "reconfirmed the existing commitment" and that the pace of production would be "determined according to market conditions" -- leaving out a decision about August output.