OPEC+ Approves Planned Oil Output Rises, No Decision On August
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 08:00 PM
London, June 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :The OPEC group of oil producers and its allies agreed at a meeting on Tuesday to maintain previously agreed output increases until July.
The alliance said in a statement that it had "reconfirmed the existing commitment" and that the pace of production would be "determined according to market conditions" -- leaving out a decision about August output.