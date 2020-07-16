UrduPoint.com
OPEC Daily Basket Price Increases To 44.12 USD Per Barrel

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 05:30 PM

OPEC daily basket price increases to 44.12 USD per barrel

VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) daily basket price increased to 44.12 U.S. Dollars a barrel on Wednesday, compared with 43.02 dollars on Tuesday, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations released Thursday.

Also known as the OPEC reference basket of crude oil, the OPEC basket, a weighted average of oil prices from different OPEC members around the world, is used as an important benchmark for crude oil prices.

