OPEC Daily Basket Price Stands At 43.40 USD Per Barrel

Wed 29th July 2020 | 10:20 PM

OPEC daily basket price stands at 43.40 USD per barrel

VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ) :The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) daily basket price stood at 43.40 U.S. Dollars a barrel on Tuesday, compared with 43.14 dollars per barrel on Monday, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations released Wednesday.

Also known as the OPEC reference basket of crude oil, the OPEC basket, a weighted average of oil prices from different OPEC members around the world, is used as an important benchmark for crude oil prices.

