OPEC Daily Basket Price Stands At 44.87 USD Per Barrel

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 10th August 2020 | 02:00 PM

OPEC daily basket price stands at 44.87 USD per barrel

VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) :The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) daily basket price stood at 44.87 U.S. Dollars a barrel on Friday, compared with 45.17 dollars per barrel on Thursday, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations released on Monday.

Also known as the OPEC reference basket of crude oil, the OPEC basket, a weighted average of oil prices from different OPEC members around the world, is used as an important benchmark for crude oil prices.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

