OPEC Daily Basket Price Stands At 62.60 USD Per Barrel
Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 16th February 2021 | 05:00 PM
VIENNA, Feb. 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) daily basket price stood at 62.60 U.S. Dollars a barrel on Monday, compared with 60.77 dollars per barrel on Friday, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations released Tuesday.
Also known as the OPEC reference basket of crude oil, the OPEC basket, a weighted average of oil prices from different OPEC members around the world, is used as an important benchmark for crude oil prices.