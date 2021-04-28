UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OPEC+ Maintains Plan For Gradual Production Hike From May

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 05:10 PM

OPEC+ maintains plan for gradual production hike from May

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :The 13 members of OPEC and 10 other oil-producing countries, including Russia, said Tuesday they would stick to an agreement for progressive production increases over three months from May given current stable prices and upbeat demand forecasts.

"We have examined the market situation and again have confirmed the decisions which were taken a month ago," Alexander Novak, the Russian deputy prime minister whose portfolio includes energy, told Rossiya 24 television following a ministerial meeting, confirming a decision the market had priced in.

"Market prices are currently more or less stable," he added. "We hope this trend continues through to year's end." At its previous meeting at the start of April the alliance had decided to increase production by 350,000 barrels per day in May, as much again in June and then by an additional 450,000 bpd in July.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) said the members of the OPEC+ alliance, formed in 2016, had agreed on the progressive increase in highlighting what it termed the importance of rebalancing the global oil market following last year's downward adjustment of output as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Alliance members are currently leaving around seven million barrels of potential output a day in the ground in order not to flood a market struggling with the economic fallout of the pandemic.

The alliance, which accounts for approximately a third of global oil production, announced it would meet again in June to review output for July and August.

It noted ongoing concerns over rising Covid-19 cases not least in India, which before the virus hit was consuming more than five million bpd, third only to the US and China, according to BP data.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister Flood Russia China Oil Alliance April May June July August 2016 Market TV From Agreement Million

Recent Stories

UAE, Italy discuss boosting bilateral trade

1 minute ago

71,558 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

1 minute ago

FNC Parliamentary Division participates in meeting ..

1 minute ago

Int'l garden festival kicks off in Beijing

13 minutes ago

President Arif Alvi stresses modern beekeeping tec ..

13 minutes ago

People get free masks, sanitizers with warning to ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.