OPEC+ meeting adjourned to Tuesday with no agreement

London, Jan 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :The videoconference meeting of ministers from the OPEC group of oil producers along with their allies has been adjourned until Tuesday, a source with knowledge of the talks said Monday.

The meeting had been due to decide production levels for February as market volatility continues due to the coronavirus pandemic, but no agreement has been forthcoming and the source said the talks had been "adjourned until tomorrow".

The meeting is expected to restart at 1430 GMT.