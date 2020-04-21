UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OPEC Ministers And Allies Discuss 'dramatic' Oil Situation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 11:40 PM

OPEC ministers and allies discuss 'dramatic' oil situation

Vienna, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :The OPEC alliance of oil producers said "several" member states, and some of its allies in the OPEC+ grouping, held a teleconference Tuesday to discuss the plunge in oil prices caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The organisation tweeted that ministers held an "informal teleconference to brainstorm the current dramatic oil market situation" but it was not clear whether Saudi Arabia, OPEC's largest producer, took part.

A photo tweeted by the organisation appeared to show representatives from countries including Nigeria, Iraq and Venezuela taking part but there was no confirmation of which countries joined the meeting.

OPEC said the teleconference was held at the initiative of Mohamed Arkab, energy minister of Algeria, which currently holds OPEC's presidency.

A spokeswoman for Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said Russia -- viewed as the leader of the OPEC+ grouping -- did not take part.

Novak said in a statement on Tuesday that there was no need to "dramatise" the current market situation.

"OPEC+ countries are carefully monitoring the situation and have all means to react, if need be," Novak said.

OPEC said the ministers participating in the teleconference restated their "commitment to the oil production adjustment" agreed earlier this month which involves a cut of 9.7 million barrels per day (bpd) from May in an attempt to stop prices plummeting.

Producers outside the alliance pledged to cut an additional 3.7 million bpd.

The pandemic has crippled global energy demand and worsened a supply glut, leading US crude futures to go below zero for the first time on Monday.

OPEC said ministers were prepared "to continue holding such consultations on the market situation on regular basis".

Related Topics

Russia Iraq Oil Alliance Algeria Saudi Arabia Nigeria Venezuela May Market All From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed underlines UAE&#039;s support f ..

27 minutes ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits two of three f ..

42 minutes ago

President pardons 1,511 prisoners ahead of Ramadan

1 hour ago

SCCI organises online workshop on crisis managemen ..

2 hours ago

UAE participates in IAEE - MENA Chapter forum on c ..

2 hours ago

Fleeing pandemic, many Venezuelan migrants head ho ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.