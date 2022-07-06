UrduPoint.com

OPEC Secretary General Barkindo Dies Unexpectedly At 63

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 06, 2022 | 01:10 PM

OPEC secretary general Barkindo dies unexpectedly at 63

Vienna, July 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2022 ) :The Secretary General of the OPEC oil cartel, Nigeria's Mohammad Barkindo, has died unexpectedly at the age of 63, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation said on Wednesday.

"We lost our esteemed Dr (Mohammad) Sanusi Barkindo. He died at about 11:00 pm yesterday 5th July 2022," NNPC's chief executive Mele Kyari tweeted, without providing any further details about the circumstances of Barkindo's death.

"Certainly a great loss to his immediate family, the NNPC, our country Nigeria, the OPEC and the global energy community.

Burial arrangements will be announced shortly," Kyari wrote.

"This tragedy is a shock to the OPEC Family," the Vienna-based Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries tweeted.

"We express our sorrow and deep gratitude for the over 40 years of selfless service that... Barkindo gave to OPEC. His dedication and leadership will inspire OPEC for many years to come."Only a few hours earlier, Barkindo had met Nigerian president Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja, where Buhari praised Barkindo's "distinguished achievements at OPEC.

