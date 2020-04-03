UrduPoint.com
OPEC+ To Hold Video Conference Meeting On Monday: Source

Muhammad Irfan 54 seconds ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 02:10 PM

OPEC+ to hold video conference meeting on Monday: source

Vienna, April 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :The OPEC+ grouping led by major oil producer Russia will meet Monday via a video conference, a source close to OPEC said Friday.

Leading world crude exporter Saudi Arabia on Thursday made a surprise call for a meeting of the OPEC+ oil producers to "stabilize the oil market", which has been rocked by a price war between the two key players.

