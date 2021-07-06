UrduPoint.com
Open Surgery Required In Pope's Operation: Media

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 06th July 2021 | 02:30 PM

Open surgery required in Pope's operation: media

Rome, July 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :Surgeons operating on Pope Francis initially began with a less invasive laparoscopy, but open surgery was required in the end, Italian newspapers reported Tuesday.

The reports said the 84-year-old pontiff did not require a colostomy following operation for an inflamed large colon on Sunday, and there was no evidence of a fever afterwards.

Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said on Monday the pope "is in good general condition, alert and breathing spontaneously" after the planned operation for what he described as symptomatic diverticular stenosis of the colon.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

