Opening Ceremony For Pandemic-postponed Tokyo Olympics Begins
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 23rd July 2021 | 04:20 PM
Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2021 ) :The opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics began on Friday in a nearly empty stadium after a year-long pandemic postponement and a build-up marred by scandal and controversy.
The ceremony is taking place without spectators in front of several hundred dignitaries including Emperor Naruhito of Japan and US First Lady Jill Biden.