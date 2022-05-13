UrduPoint.com

Opening Ceremony Solo Exhibition 'In Search Of The Miraculous' Held

Muhammad Irfan Published May 13, 2022 | 01:20 PM

Opening ceremony solo exhibition 'In Search of the Miraculous' held

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2022 ) :Satrang Gallery Friday organized an opening ceremony of a solo exhibition titled "In Search of the Miraculous," by Rakhshanda Atawar.

In Search of the Miraculous has been curated by the esteemed curator Aasim Akhtar, with whom we have had the pleasure of working a few times over the history of Satrang Gallery. I share his description of Rakshanda's works: "The longer we look at Rakhshanda Atawar's work, the more clearly, we see before our eyes, its special power of regeneration - a power that extends to elements located far back, to previously unremarked features that re-emerge under the guise of new findings," said a press release issued here.

Atawar's work is replete with moments of covert and overt anticipation. A complex web of diversity is not only evident within individual paintings but also stretches retrospectively between works that might otherwise appear to be temporal and poles apart, aesthetically. Atawar sets traps that some interpretations would appear to walk straight into her work, particularly those operating within their own set limits, even though the work in question may, in fact, breathe limitlessness.

In the current body of work on show, Atawar spells out to us the alphabet of modern art: curlicues, splash, line, over-painting to emphasise a corner, lilac as a subtle hint (or is it the proverbially heavy variety) of her latest extensive preference for violet. In this work, there is unmistakable early evidence of her delight in intersecting, cutting up, revealing and uncovering motifs that are both elemental and willfully whimsical, and which, later on, abetted by unbridled curiosity, will lead her painting to artistic terra nova and realms of great complexity and potential for renewal" says Aasim Akhtar.

Rakhshanda Atawar was born and raised in Sialkot. She graduated in Fine Arts from Government College, Lahore, in 1981 and earned a Masters degree in Fine Arts from the Punjab University, Lahore, in 1984. With a portfolio spanning more than three decades, Atawar has shown with both national and international galleries, and has been part of the Taj Mahal Project 2004 in Agra, India. Atawar has served as Head of the Department at the NCBA & E, Lahore. She has been the Co-Founder & Curator of 39K, Lahore. Currently she lives and works in Lahore.

Related Topics

India Lahore Punjab Fine Agra Lead Sialkot May From Government Share

Recent Stories

Rupee hits historic low of Rs 193 againat US dolla ..

Rupee hits historic low of Rs 193 againat US dollar

28 minutes ago
 Western Countries Try to Damage Allied Relations i ..

Western Countries Try to Damage Allied Relations in CSTO, EAEU, CIS - Lavrov

41 minutes ago
 Five new talents to watch at Cannes

Five new talents to watch at Cannes

41 minutes ago
 NHA maintaining road section from Lahore to Rawalp ..

NHA maintaining road section from Lahore to Rawalpindi on N-5: Asad Mahmood

41 minutes ago
 Nicaraguan plantation workers 'poisoned' by pestic ..

Nicaraguan plantation workers 'poisoned' by pesticides fight for justice

57 minutes ago
 Lack of quorum leads to adjournment of NA session

Lack of quorum leads to adjournment of NA session

57 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.