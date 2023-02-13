UrduPoint.com

Opening Session Of Road Map On Sustainable Political,security, Development Of ES Launches In Khartoum

Faizan Hashmi Published February 13, 2023 | 11:30 AM

Khartoum,, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) :The opening session of the Road Map on Sustainable Political, Security and Development of Eastern Sudan (ES) was launched in Khartoum on Sunday as part of Phase III of the Framework Arrangement.

Members of Sudan's Sovereignty Council, the parties who signed the Framework Arrangement and the joint Tripartite Mechanism attended the session.

The workshop is scheduled to last on the 15th of February.

