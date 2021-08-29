Opening up after COVID-19 lockdown provide springboard for Australian economy: treasurer

CANBERRA, Aug. 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2021 ) --:Australia's treasurer has warned leaders that the country's economy will suffer if they do not stick to the national plan to reopen from coronavirus lockdowns.

Federal, state and territory governments in July signed off on a roadmap out of the pandemic that will start when 70 percent of the adult population is fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

However, some state premiers have since cast doubts over the plan amid recent outbreaks and lockdowns in the nation's major cities, Canberra, Sydney and Melbourne.

In response, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said it could lead to a "ridiculous" situation where Australians could travel freely overseas but not interstate.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) will on Wednesday release the national accounts figures for the second quarter of 2021, which are expected by some economists to show the economy shrink.

Australia reported a new record number of COVID-19 cases, as 1,323 new locally-acquired cases had been reported across the country on Sunday morning.

Of the news cases, 1,218 were from New South Wales (NSW), Australia's most populous state with Sydney as the capital city.